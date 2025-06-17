Decision made on possible merger between Crawley Borough Council and Reigate & Banstead Borough Council

The government has declared that there will be no merger between Crawley Borough Council and Reigate & Banstead Borough Council.

The two authorities submitted a joint proposal suggesting they be brought together as part of the Local Government Reorganisation. They said that doing so would help to ‘maximise the economic growth’ of the area.

But they have been told by Jim McMahon, Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, that that option will not be part of the coming consultation as it doesn’t meet the criteria specified in the guidance.

A spokesman for Crawley Borough Council, said the authority was ‘disappointed by this decision’.

He added: “We are also perplexed. This decision is not based upon the merits of the proposal. Instead, the decision would largely seem to be based upon a reading of the legislation, which we do not share.

“Whilst criteria are also mentioned, our ability to meet these were at least in part due to the design of the Local Government Reorganisation process, and this does not seem to have been fully taken into account.

“This decision denies this town and this council the opportunity to consider this proposal alongside those emerging from West Sussex and to then take a view on what we believe is in the best interests of the town.”

The spokesman said the council would now need to look in detail at the decision and ‘carefully consider our next steps’.

Richard Biggs, leader of Reigate & Banstead Borough Council, said: “We are disappointed that the government will not be including our joint proposal with Crawley within the consultation.

“I am pleased that we took the opportunity to highlight to government the important contribution that our combined area makes to the national economy, as well as its economic growth potential.

“While we accept the government’s decision, we will continue to advocate for joined up economic and infrastructure planning and investment across both authorities.”

It was a view shared by Crawley, with the spokesman adding that the economic and public service reform arguments submitted to the government had ‘not received the proper consideration they deserved’.

He said: “We remain committed to providing the very best public services for Crawley and will continue to deliver these for our residents.”