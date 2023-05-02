Controversial proposals for more than 100 new homes in the ‘Angmering to Worthing Gap’ have been refused.

A planning application by Rego Property Developments Limited had proposed the construction of 112 dwellings at Highdown Vineyard in Ferring – which would have seen the demolition of existing structures on the site.

Ed Miller – secretary of Ferring Conservation Group and convenor of the ProGaps Alliance – said the plan was a ‘hammer blow’ to the thousands of Arun and Worthing residents who have been ‘desperately trying to defend our open spaces’ – especially the Green Gaps between Ferring, Kingston, East Preston, Angmering and Worthing.

Residents gathered and held up placards during a peaceful protest at Highdown Vineyard on Littlehampton Road, off the A259 in February. Sir Peter Bottomley, MP for Worthing West, backed the strong campaign against the plans.

Sir Peter Bottomley, MP for Worthing West, backed the strong campaign against the plans.

Arun District Council listed a dozen reasons why the proposal should not go ahead, concluding that the benefits of the development ‘do not outweigh the harm caused’.

The decision notice read: “The proposal would result in a prominent and visually obtrusive form of development, which would adversely affect the visual amenities of the locality and rural character of the area.

“The development would be urban in character and therefore significantly and adversely change the character of the open countryside irrevocably.

“This urban character would fail to have regard to the special characteristics of the abutting South Downs National Park.

Ed Miller, secretary of Ferring Conservation Group and convenor of the ProGaps Alliance, said the plan was a 'hammer blow' to the thousands of Arun and Worthing residents.

“The proposal would result in the loss of an employment-generating horticultural business with no appropriate relocation site provided nor any evidence to suggest that current use is unviable.”

Mr Miller said this was the ‘best conservation news we have had in Ferring this year’.

"We are absolutely delighted,” he said. “It’s the most important application so far this year and it's been refused.

"It's very important and it really secures the future of that green for Ferring and Worthing.

Residents have held a demonstration against proposals for 112 homes at Highdown Vineyard in Ferring.

"This developer and others ought to know that Arun and Ferring will not stand for it. We already had 480 objections which is a very high number and just shows the strength of feeling in Ferring. We have got to conserve the best of what we've got.”

Owners Aly and Paul Englefield announced in February 2021 they had agreed to sell the site – subject to permission being granted for a housing estate.

The site lies to the north of Littlehampton Road and includes a barn style building, which provides a shop, restaurant area, wine tasting room and wedding venue. In addition, there is parking, a machinery plant store and a residential unit on site.

The applicants said the current site would require ‘substantial investment with no guarantee it could become successful’ and instead wishes to redevelop the site for residential use and associated open space. They said the scheme would also ‘help address the critical shortage of affordable housing supply’.

A spokesperson for Rego Property said: "This is an important site which can contribute to the need for homes locally, whilst our design team are mindful of delivering a high-quality development for the area.

Access to the site is proposed from the A259, whilst there would be a new bus stop and footway connection from the site to the crossing point on the A259. The applicant said it has ‘demonstrated a commodious layout’, which provides ‘high quality open space, and enhanced landscaping can be delivered’.

A planning document read: “Highdown Vineyard is a challenging site. The current low yields, size and condition of the vineyard make it an unviable business.

"Arun District Council are currently unable to demonstrate a five year housing land supply position. Indeed, appeal inspectors have advised ‘there is no prospect in sight of that supply reaching five years’.

“The redevelopment of the site therefore offers the council an opportunity to positively boost the supply of homes in a sustainable location." Click here to read more.

