Residents have held a demonstration against proposals for 112 homes at Highdown Vineyard in Ferring.

A planning application by Rego Property Developments Limited would see the demolition of existing structures on the site, in the ‘Angmering to Worthing Gap’.

Residents gathered and held up placards during a peaceful protest at Highdown Vineyard on Littlehampton Road, off the A259 on Saturday (February 4).

Ed Miller, secretary of Ferring Conservation Group and convenor of the ProGaps Alliance, said: “Today is part of a long battle to save our green gaps between settlements and other green spaces on the West Sussex Coast. We have lost so much green space in the last few years.

Residents have held a demonstration against proposals for 112 homes at Highdown Vineyard in Ferring. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Our demonstration today is not against Arun District Council. Their policy and their local plan is a commitment to defending these gaps against development. They refused housing estates at Rustington Golf Centre and Roundstone Farm, only to have their decisions overruled by the government’s planning inspectors.

"Our demo is against the developers who show no respect for local democracy, and against government policy which sets an arbitrary housing target for house building and declares any local Plan that does not meet those targets.”

Access to the site is proposed from the A259, whilst there would be a new bus stop and footway connection from the site to the crossing point on the A259. The applicant said it has ‘demonstrated a commodious layout’, which provides ‘high quality open space, and enhanced landscaping can be delivered’.

A spokesperson for Rego Property said: “This is an important site which can contribute to the need for homes locally, whilst our design team are mindful of delivering a high-quality development for the area.

Residents gathered and held up placards during a peaceful protest at Highdown Vineyard on Littlehampton Road, off the A259 on Saturday (February 4). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Since we held a public consultation in the local village hall last March, we have been in detailed discussions with Hyde Housing Group as our preferred affordable housing provider. The current planning policy is for 30 percent affordable housing to be provided on site, but we are now excited to be able to deliver the entire scheme of 112 units as a 100 percent affordable development.”

Rego Property said the scheme includes sustainable and renewable energy sources, within a rich landscape of extensive planting of native species and ecological corridors to enhance biodiversity.

They said a variety of new home types and sizes is being proposed and the development will provide enhanced access and a new footpath and bus stop on Littlehampton Road.

Owners Aly and Paul Englefield announced in February 2021 they had agreed to sell the site – subject to permission being granted for a housing estate.

A spokesperson for Rego Property said: “This is an important site which can contribute to the need for homes locally, whilst our design team are mindful of delivering a high-quality development for the area. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The site lies to the north of Littlehampton Road and includes a barn style building, which provides a shop, restaurant area, wine tasting room and wedding venue. In addition, there is parking, a machinery plant store and a residential unit on site.

Residents also face ‘other battles’ – at Lansdowne Nursery (70 houses), Kingston Lane (48 houses) and Ham Manor (133 houses).

"And we are still waiting for the Court of Appeal to confirm the refusal of 475 houses at Chatsmore Farm,” Mr Miller said.

"It is a long war that we are fighting – but we are not powerless in this war.

Residents gathered and held up placards during a peaceful protest at Highdown Vineyard on Littlehampton Road, off the A259 on Saturday (February 4). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"The weight of our objections helps the councils to refuse these applications and helps our MP in the pressure he can put on ministers.”

