Arun District Council was awarded more than £12 million in Levelling Up funding by the government to transform the Regis Centre and Alexandra Theatre.

It has since agreed to contribute a further £3 million to the project and designs have been submitted to the policy and finance committee meeting on Thursday (20 October).

The designs, put together by MACE consultants and Nicholas Hare Architects, include one large studio with 100 seats; four smaller studios with 60 seats; and up to 386 seats in the auditorium with six wheelchair spaces, improved leg-room and improved sight-lines.

The proposed foyer of the Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis

Advertisement Hide Ad

They acknowledge the building has ‘deteriorated significantly’ since opening over 40 years ago.

A time-line suggests the project could commence as early as summer 2023 with a proposed completion date of winter 2024 or 2025.

Mace says it has ‘worked closely’ with the council and with Arun Arts, which runs the theatre.

The main goals of the project are to increase capacity and improve audience experience as well as increasing the space available for community use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design of the Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis

The bar and front of house are also set to be improved with end-of-life services replaced and improved energy efficiency.

The theatre may have to close for around 18 months during the works and the new auditorium capacity is not quite as large as the 450 seats proposed in the original Levelling Up Fund bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can expect a much roomier venue with floorspace increased to more than 2,750 square metres – up from the current floor space of just over 1,790 square metres.