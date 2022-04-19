Detailed plans for 38 homes near Bognor Regis are refused

Outline plans for the development on land north of Lee’s Yard, Lidsey Road, reference AL/21/20/OUT, had been given the thumbs up.

But officers disagreed with the latest submission for five four bed, 14 three bed and 19 two bed dwellings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their decision report said: “The layout and overall development is unacceptable in that it fails to ensure a decent standard of amenity for future residents (by reference to garden sizes and interfaces between dwellings), fails to properly integrate public open space and ensure the safety of these areas, fails to create a sense of place, fails to respect/enhance the character of the area and fails to provide for the needs of older/disabled occupants.”

Details of the 38-home development at Woodgate have been refused

Officers also said: “The proposal applies for approval of landscaping but does not provide firm details of the landscaping and the layout shows insufficient tree planting and trees in inappropriate locations.

“On this basis it is not possible to fully demonstrate biodiversity net gain or to demonstrate how the proposal will be landscaped.”

The reserved matters submission fails to consider the impact of the proposal on air quality, they also pointed out.

To see the decision, go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference AL/141/21/RES.

Have you seen: Here’s the latest list of planning applications across Arun