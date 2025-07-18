A search is underway for an artist, who can create a 'large public art piece' in Shoreham.

Adur District Council said a £30,000 fund has been made available from the developers behind Mariner Point, Lidl and the mixed-use development on Old Shoreham Road is ‘available for the creation’ of a large public art piece.

It is hoped that the art will ‘celebrate what’s great about Shoreham’ and ‘bring the community together’.

The public art installation brief reads: “We are looking for an artist to come up with a design for a new public artwork at Coronation Green in Shoreham.

A search is underway for an artist, who can create a 'large public art piece' at Coronation Green in Shoreham. Photo: Adur District Council

"Adur District Council is offering £30,000 (excluding VAT) for an art commission in Shoreham. This is funded through Section 106 money, which is funded by developers specifically for public art.

“We are seeking the creation of an ambitious community art piece on Coronation Green, High Street, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5DD.”

Coronation Green was first built in 1953 and was refurbished in 2002 as part of Her Majesty’s Jubilee.

Inspired by the Marlipins museum – using caen stone and flints – 2013 saw the installation of an analemmatic sundial, compass, and public art installation on Coronation Green – entitled the Adur Portals.

“The memories capture photo negatives of families and workmen from the district photos of local people,” a council document read.

"Coronation Green has hosted a number of events and stalls.

“Adur District Council is looking to commission an inclusive art piece that seeks to engage the community and celebrate Shoreham.

“The installation is planned to be complete by April 2026.”

The council has chosen to keep the brief open to ‘enable artists a wide spread of ideas and concepts’ to be considered.

“We want to hear from you on what ideas you have for this space,” the council added.

"The successful applicant will work with the community to co-create and bring this vision to life.

“The installation needs to be sustainable and also interactive. It has to be a durable, vandal resistant.”

The council stressed that the size of any installation ‘will need to be considered’, to ‘ensure it doesn’t impact the multi use of this space’.

Applicants are asked to submit a ‘site specific’ EOI proposal – ‘taking into account the sites’ cultural, natural and historical heritage’.

“The materials proposed should be suitable for longevity in the external environment,” the council added.

"We would like it to be attractive and a high quality visual addition to the setting.”

Following the deadline for applications, there will be a two-stage interview. Those successful from initial interview will each receive £1,000. Then a second stage interview will take place to select the successful artist.

To read the full brief, visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/public-art/opportunities/.

Expressions of interest must be submitted by Thursday, July 31.