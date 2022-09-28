Eastbourne councillor shortlisted for national award

Josh Babarinde has been shortlisted for the ‘young councillor’ accolade at the Cllr Awards 2022.

Mr Babarinde, who has been shortlisted alongside five other councillors, said: “It’s fantastic that the LGIU (Local Government Information Unit) has recognised the work that I and Eastbourne Borough Council are doing to support residents locally.

"It’s a great opportunity to put a spotlight on the important work that we are doing at Eastbourne Borough Council and I am delighted to be an ambassador for that.”

Eastbourne councillor Josh Babarinde

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cllr Awards, which has been running for 13 years in England and Wales, celebrates the work of councillors.

The ‘young councillor’ award recognises someone who was 30 or younger when last elected and has contributed significantly to their community and council during their time in office.

A spokesperson from the awards said: “With the average age of councillors currently standing at 59, young people can face a particularly difficult task in overcoming barriers to becoming elected, such as conflicting time commitments from work, studies, or having a young family, as well as financial pressures.”

Almost 400 nominations were received from across England and Wales for the various awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other categories include ‘community champion’, ‘leader of the year’, ‘lifetime achievement’ and ‘resilience and recovery’.

A panel of judges including senior councillors and leading stakeholders from across the sector will select the winners – who will be revealed at the ceremony on October 20 at the Roman Baths and Guildhall.

Local Government Information Unit chief executive Jonathan Carr-West said: “In a year like no other, councillors up and down the country have once again been working tirelessly to address the needs of their residents and bring much needed leadership to communities that are struggling day in and day out.

“The 2022 Cllr Awards shortlist is a reflection of the dedication and resilience shown by councillors during some of the most turbulent and worrying years in recent history. From supporting communities through flooding emergencies and fires to welcoming refugees from Ukraine into our local communities, these councillors are some of the most committed elected representatives across England and Wales. We are incredibly proud to showcase their stories in this year’s shortlist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad