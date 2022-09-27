PICTURES: New charity shop opens in Eastbourne town centre

St Wilfrid’s Hospice opened the shop in Langney Road on Tuesday, September 27.

Head of retail Jackie Gordon said: "It is just a fantastic opportunity for us to have a much more central site to really showcase the furniture and the great donations that we receive from all our local people.”

The shop sells furniture, homeware, vinyl records and a range of other items.

Mrs Gordon added: "We have got all kinds of things. Obviously we have got furniture, but we have lots of homeware. So we have got cushions, lamps, throws, we have a vintage department, a really good media department. We have got great bric-a-brac, kitchen and a fantastic bedroom department where you can buy all kinds of sizes of beds.”

The charity shop opened its doors to a group of customers who had arrived to be some of the first residents to see inside the store.

Mrs Gordon, who has been with the charity for two years, said: "Every penny that we take supports the money that is raised to support the hospice so its essential that the donations carry on coming. Anyone who wants to donate, it is very easy to do that. They can either donate directly to the store here or to our Moy Avenue donation centre.”

The retail manager added: "Come and have a browse. There is bound to be something for everybody.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice supports adults with life-limiting illnesses in and around Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield and Heathfield.

