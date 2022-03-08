Eastbourne’s first ‘modular’ homes open

A new development of 12 ‘modular’ homes officially opened in Eastbourne this week.

The ‘high-quality’, ‘affordable’ flats in Langney Rise were built off-site in Newhaven by a specialist modular building company.

Eastbourne councillors, council officers and Boutique Modern representatives at the launch of The Foundry SUS-220803-141327001

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, cabinet member for housing at Eastbourne Borough Council, said, “I’m thrilled to see these new homes completed and to such a high standard, they look absolutely fantastic.

“Our Aspiration Homes partnership is making new homes a reality for residents on the housing register, so more local families have a town centre home to look forward to.

Councillors with the Boutique Modern team while the homes were being built SUS-210308-094607001

“Additionally, we are finalising arrangements with a number of key workers to move in on reduced rents, an initiative we will look to repeat at other developments we have in the pipeline.”

The council said the design utilises Boutique Modern’s standard fabric first approach, maximising energy performance within each apartment through airtight construction and super insulation.