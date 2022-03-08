Man in Eastbourne found with ‘large’ kitchen knife in his waistband

A man in Eastbourne was found with a ‘large’ kitchen knife tucked in his waistband, according to police.

Officers said the man was arrested for possession of a bladed article.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Later on there was another man wearing a balaclava walking through the shopping centre in the town.

“Despite the face covering the staff recognised him as being a suspect for carrying a knife.

“He was intercepted, searched and arrested for being in breach of court bail conditions.”

The arrests were part of a day of action on Saturday, March 5, to tackle serious violence and knife crime across Sussex.

Police said more than 100 officers were involved.

The spokesperson added, “They worked collaboratively with officers from British Transport Police (BTP) and their violent task force and rail enforcement officers who supported the whole entire operation around the rail network and surrounding areas.

“The high visibility activity, part of Operation Safety – the force’s response to tackling knife crime and serious violence – took place in Littlehampton, Worthing, Brighton, Eastbourne, Hastings and Hailsham and saw officers offering reassurance to the public and responding to spontaneous incidents.”

Police said 14 arrests were made for various offences including possession of an offensive weapon, attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH), possession with intent to supply drugs, possession of drugs, drink and drug driving and breach of court bails.

Officers said 14 weapons were also seized in the county.

Detective superintendent Stuart Hale said, “Sussex is a safe place to live, with knife incidents falling below the national average. However, knife crime can have devastating consequences and we are determined to take proactive action to prevent further lives being affected.

“Carrying a knife can change your life. Although some people may choose to carry one to feel safer, they are actually at far more risk of harm and face serious consequences if caught.

“As well as targeting offenders and disrupting criminal activity, our focus is raising awareness of the dangers of knife possession to prevent lives being impacted by knife crime.

“We work with partners – including the local authorities, schools, public health and charities – to engage with children and young people and divert them away from knife crime.

“We all have a part to play in tackling knife crime and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to report it to us so we can take action.”