Former Crawley councillors nominated for honorary titles

Four former councillors have been nominated to receive prestigious honorary titles from Crawley Borough Council.

On 10 June, the council’s Governance Committee will decide whether to recommend that the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, convenes an Extraordinary Meeting of the Full Council to bestow the following titles:

Colin Lloyd and Brian Quinn as Honorary Aldermen and Honorary Freemen

Brenda Smith as Honorary Alderwoman and Honorary Freewoman

Richard Burrett as Honorary Freeman

Honorary Aldermen/Alderwomen are recognised for a substantially greater than average length of as a councillor, and who have also given service to the wider community.

Richard Burrett

Honorary Freemen/Freewomen are recognised for giving extraordinary service to the town over a prolonged period or for bringing significant distinction to the town.

Colin Lloyd was a Crawley Borough Councillor from 1990 to 2008 and from 2010 to 2016 and a West Sussex County Councillor from 2001 to 2005. He was also a governor of both Desmond Anderson Primary School and Thomas Bennett Community College for many years.

Brian Quinn was a Crawley Borough Councillor from 1998 to 2019, Mayor of Crawley in 2003/04 and 2017/18 and a West Sussex County Councillor from 2013 until the present day. He was a past committee member of Broadfield Community Centre, a governor at Seymour School, a trustee at Crawley Museum, Chairman of the Sarah Robinson Education Foundation from 2011 until the present day, President of Crawley Judo Club from 2008 to 2019 and former Chairman of Crawley and District Royal British Legion.

Brenda Smith was a Crawley Borough Councillor from 1978 to 1984, 1988 to 1992, and 1996 until 2022, Mayor of Crawley in 1990/91 and 2014/15 and a West Sussex County Councillor from 2009 to 2021. She is a former Chair of Crawley and Dorsten Town Twinning Association, a Crawley Dementia Ambassador, founder of the Langley Green Forum and a governor at Langley Green Infants and Junior School and Holy Trinity School for many years.

Brenda Smith

Richard Burrett was a Crawley Borough Councillor from 1992 to 2023 and a West Sussex County Councillor from 2009 until the present day. He was a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee throughout the existence of the Crawley Primary Care Trust from 2002 to 2006, a governor of Bewbush Middle School/Bewbush Primary School and Thomas Bennett Community College for many years, member of Crawley Crime Prevention Panel, trustee of Crawley Open House from 1996 until the present day and trustee of the Gatwick Airport Community Trust from 2013 until the present day.

Honorary Aldermen/Alderwomen may attend and take part in such civic ceremonies as the council may from time to time decide.

The title of Honorary Freeman/Freewoman is a mark of distinction which reflects the eminence of the person on whom it is bestowed. The honour itself carries no entitlement.