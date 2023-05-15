STEM in the Park is returning to the Memorial Gardens on Saturday 20 May for more free fun. This popular event will showcase a festival of STEM-related activities for young people and their families to enjoy.

Just turn up for this free event and participate in numerous entertaining and engaging STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) activities including:

• Science shows

• Visit space via a HD pop-up planetarium

Crawley Memorial Gardens

• Try your hand at flying a drone around an obstacle course

• See how a solar powered car works

• Step on board a new hydrogen-powered bus

• Gain careers advice and information from employers, higher education institutions and colleges, professional bodies, STEM communicators and educators.

This community event offers a fantastic opportunity for parents/carers to speak to organisations about the various career opportunities available to their children in STEM sectors including advice on apprenticeships, undergraduate programmes and graduate development programmes.

There will also be extended STEM activities taking place in the STEM Centre at Crawley College, which is home to a suite of innovative and interactive spaces, containing virtual and mixed reality technology which puts the college at the cutting edge of training delivery across a range of subjects.

STEM In the Park is aimed at inspiring young people to consider STEM subjects and the varied careers available in and within STEM in a fun and engaging way.

Exhibitors from various industries including construction, aviation, healthcare and geoscience will be on hand to offer vital careers information to young people and parents on the many and varied opportunities available to them close to home. The event will also support employers in their efforts to attract local talent.

The event is supported by Crawley Borough Council and Gatwick Airport Limited and delivered by The STEM Hub South East/Central South.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council, said: “STEM in the Park is always a fantastic, free event.

“It’s a fun, entertaining and informative day out and I’m delighted that the council continues to support the event.”

Dr Hellen Ward, Director of the STEM Hub and a Regional Partner of STEM Learning said: “We were overwhelmed by the great turnout and huge success of last year’s event and we’re delighted to be part of this popular extravaganza again this year.

“You’re never too young or too old to learn about the inspiration and curiosity of all things STEM in an enjoyable and engaging manner and look forward to welcoming families, young people, exhibitors and STEM Ambassador on the day.”

Louisa Venables, Gatwick Airport Ltd commented: “London Gatwick is excited to be part of STEM in the Park this year! As an airport, we are dedicated to inspiring the younger generations and consequently run a full STEM programme at the airport. STEM in the Park will provide a brilliant platform for us to reach local communities and hopefully generate a greater awareness and excitement about what’s on offer within STEM industries.”