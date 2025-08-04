Growing success for James West Centre in Hailsham following increased community use
Situated on Brunel Drive in north Hailsham, the Centre has seen a significant increase in bookings from a wide range of individuals, clubs and organisations. It now serves as a hub for activities such as Hailsham Table Tennis Club, the Monday Youth Hub, Hailsham Netball Club, Hailsham Active, Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir, Yoga with Dawn, PW Performers, Little Kickers Football and Baby Ballet, among others.
Recent additions to the Centre's regular programme include Rugby Tots and art workshops by Lila Devaney, while it also continues to host meetings for DISC Dementia Support, the Royal British Legion, the East Sussex Seniors' Association (ESSA) and the Hailsham Parkinson’s Society.
As part of an ongoing improvement programme, several upgrades have recently been completed to ensure the Centre remains a welcoming, accessible and versatile space for all. Enhancements include:
- Installation of acoustic wall panels in both meeting rooms to improve sound clarity
- Drop-down projector screens for presentations and events
- Additional seating in the lobby/foyer area
- Reinstatement of timer-controlled car park lighting to promote energy efficiency
- Introduction of a vending machine offering snacks and refreshments
- Creation of netball and pickleball courts in the main hall
Further improvements are in the pipeline, including new external signage and continued interior redecoration.
Tony Lee, Operations & Facilities Manager at Hailsham Town Council, commented: "Since its opening, the James West Community Centre has quickly become an important venue for residents, fostering a strong sense of community and providing space for a diverse mix of activities. It's great to see the facility so well used and appreciated."
He added: "Whether it's sports training, wellness classes, creative workshops or baby ballet, the Centre offers something for everyone. We encourage new groups and clubs to explore what the venue has to offer."
The James West Community Centre features a spacious 18m x 11.7m hall that can accommodate up to 200 seated guests, two fully equipped meeting rooms, a modern kitchen, storage areas, changing rooms, toilets and a built-in PA system. It is ideally suited for everything from fitness classes, toddler groups and craft fairs to private parties, community events and business meetings.
The main hall is especially popular for wedding receptions, as well as children's parties - offering ample room for activities and inflatable play equipment such as bouncy castles.
For more information or to enquire about bookings, please contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or email [email protected].