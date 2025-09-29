Hailsham Cemetery set for further improvements following recent upgrades

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to announce the latest phase of improvements at Hailsham Cemetery in Ersham Road, building on a series of significant upgrades carried out in recent years.

The forthcoming works will include the installation of a Book of Remembrance inside the cemetery chapel, the conversion of an existing building into a waiting room for visitors, and the display of the historic chapel bell in a custom-made glass cabinet.

These planned enhancements reflect the Council’s ongoing commitment to maintaining Hailsham Cemetery as a respectful, accessible, and well-maintained space for the local community.

Recent Improvements: Footpath and Toilet Refurbishment

Hailsham Cemetery, Ersham Road

Earlier this year, the Council completed resurfacing all footpaths and walkways throughout the cemetery, significantly improving safety and accessibility for visitors. Durable tarmac was laid to ensure smooth surfaces that remain safe in all weather conditions.

In addition, the public toilet facilities underwent a comprehensive refurbishment, which included internal upgrades and tile repairs, with the replacement of soffits, gutters and downpipes currently being carried out. The updated toilet is now fully accessible, ensuring that all visitors – including those with disabilities – have access to clean and suitable facilities.

Both of these projects were funded through the Town Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and represent a continued investment in improving local amenities.

Upcoming Enhancements: Honouring Heritage and Supporting Visitors

The next stage of the cemetery’s development includes:

+ Book of Remembrance: A special tribute area will be established in a side room of the chapel, where a Book of Remembrance will be displayed in a bespoke glass cabinet. Visitors will be able to leave and read personal messages in memory of loved ones.

+ Historic Bell Display: The original chapel bell, which once adorned the building’s exterior, will be preserved and showcased in a purpose-built glass display, allowing future generations to appreciate this piece of local history.

+ Visitor Waiting Room: A small, previously unused building on the site is currently being refurbished and repurposed as a comfortable waiting room for cemetery visitors.

In addition to these upgrades, grounds maintenance – including grass cutting – has recently been brought in-house, with Council staff now handling the work previously done by external contractors. This change is expected to provide long-term cost savings while ensuring consistent standards of care.

A Continued Commitment to Quality

“We are thrilled to continue enhancing Hailsham Cemetery with these upcoming improvements,” said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. “The footpath resurfacing earlier this year, along with the refurbishment of the public toilet, has already made a big difference to the site. Now, we’re focusing on adding more meaningful and practical upgrades. The Book of Remembrance, waiting room and bell display will not only preserve the cemetery’s history but will also offer a more respectful and comfortable space for those visiting their loved ones.”

Tony Lee, Operations and Facilities Manager, commented: “The cemetery is a place of quiet reflection and peace, and it is important that we continue to improve and maintain these spaces. These new upgrades, along with the ongoing care of the cemetery’s grounds, will help us ensure that Hailsham Cemetery remains a tranquil and dignified place for future generations to visit and honour their loved ones.”