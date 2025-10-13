Hailsham Street Market trial concludes ahead of review

Hailsham Street Market has now concluded its series of trial events at a new location and on a revised day, with the final trial held on Friday [10 October].

In recent months, the market was temporarily held in Blackman's Yard, located just behind the Town Council offices in Market Street. The trial aimed to assess the long-term viability of the market at this new venue and on a Friday schedule, with visitor numbers, trader feedback and community engagement closely monitored as part of the evaluation.

Previously held on Saturdays in Vicarage Field, the market moved to Blackman's Yard in July - a more flexible space owned by the Town Council - and shifting to Fridays helped align with trader availability, creating a more consistent experience for shoppers.

This initiative is part of a wider campaign to revitalise Hailsham Street Market, diversify stall offerings and develop a vibrant community hub. Recent trial markets featured a wide range of local produce, artisan foods, handmade crafts, clothing and more.

Hailsham Street Market (trial location in Blackmans Yard)

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of the Town Council's Communities Committee, said: "This trial has given us a valuable opportunity to explore what the future of Hailsham Street Market could look like. It has been heartening to see people come along to support it and the feedback from traders and residents has been encouraging overall, though some people have expressed a preference for a more central location or a Saturday schedule."

"Markets have always been a key part of Hailsham's identity, offering residents the chance to shop local, meet others and celebrate the unique character of our town."

Tony Lee, Operations and Facilities Manager at Hailsham Town Council, added: "From a practical perspective, the new location worked well, providing good access for both traders and visitors. While footfall at Blackman’s Yard was lower than hoped, it's important to remember that it can take time for residents to adjust to a new day and location. The trial has provided a strong foundation and valuable insight into how the market could develop in the future, which will now inform the wider review by councillors."

A full evaluation of the trial will be carried out in the coming months, with results and next steps shared with the community in due course.

In the meantime, the Town Council would like to thank all traders, visitors and supporters for their participation and contribution to the trial markets.