Hailsham Town Council changes opening hours for town centre toilets

Hailsham Town Council wishes to inform residents and visitors that, from 1st October, the opening hours for the Vicarage Field public toilet facility will change to:

+ Monday to Saturday: 8am – 4pm

+ Sunday: 10am – 4pm

The Council continues to provide fully accessible, modern, and free-to-use facilities, following the reopening of the building after repairs and replacement doors were installed to address recent vandalism and damage.

The facility, first opened in March 2024 and funded through Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions, represents a major investment in the town centre. The building includes:

+ Two modular public conveniences, open to all users

+ A Changing Places facility designed for people with multiple or complex disabilities, featuring an electronic hoist, rise-and-fall changing table, shower, toilet, and accessible wash basin (RADAR key required)

The toilets have already received praise from residents for their cleanliness, accessibility and modern design. One local resident said: "The new facilities are spotless, spacious, warm and inviting. I’ve never seen such clean and spacious public toilets on my travels – a massive well done and thank you. The Council should be proud of this excellent facility, which is a real investment in Hailsham."

Tony Lee, Operations and Facilities Manager, said: "While the opening hours have been slightly reduced, we remain committed to providing clean, safe, and fully accessible toilets for the community. We urge everyone to continue using the facility responsibly and to report any damage or vandalism so we can maintain these important amenities."

"The adjusted opening times allow us to carry out essential maintenance, inspections, and cleaning, ensuring the facilities remain safe, fully operational and welcoming for all users. We thank the public for their understanding and support in helping us protect this valuable amenity."

The Council reminds the public that incidents of vandalism and damage - such as broken fixtures - have occurred in recent months, but these issues have now been resolved. Visitors are encouraged to report any further damage so that the toilets can be maintained to the highest standards.

In addition, Hailsham residents and visitors can access further public toilets in the town through Wealden District Council's Community Toilet Scheme, which allows free access at the following locations during their opening hours:

+ Wealden District Council Offices, Vicarage Lane

+ Freedom Leisure Centre, Vicarage Lane

+ Waitrose, Vicarage Field

+ Callenders Restaurant, 80/82 High Street

+ Costa Coffee, 26B High Street

Hailsham Town Council remains committed to improving local amenities and providing a clean, safe and welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike. The Council thanks the community for their continued support in keeping these facilities in excellent condition.

For further information, please contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or email [email protected].