Hailsham Town Council completes upgrade of Tony Tack Memorial Skate Park

Hailsham Town Council has successfully completed a programme of improvement and repair works at the Tony Tack Memorial Skate Park, reinforcing its commitment to providing safe, high-quality leisure facilities for the town's young people.

Situated at the Maurice Thornton Playing Fields in eastern Hailsham, the upgraded skate park now features extended sections and fully repaired and resealed concrete surfaces, significantly enhancing both safety and usability for skaters and BMX riders.

The works formed part of the Council's wider strategy to modernise and future-proof recreational assets across the town. A total of £31,000 was invested through Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions to carry out the upgrades.

Opened in 2012 and named in honour of Tony Tack, a well-respected local figure known for his dedication to youth initiatives, the skate park has remained a popular destination for young residents, promoting physical activity and community engagement. The recent improvements are designed to ensure the facility continues to meet the evolving needs of users and remains inclusive and accessible for all.

Tony Lee, Operations & Facilities Manager at Hailsham Town Council, expressed his enthusiasm about the project’s completion: "We're really pleased to see these essential upgrades now completed. The improvements make a noticeable difference to both the safety and overall experience of the skate park. It's a space that continues to serve as a vital outlet for creativity, physical activity and social connection among young people in our community."

"Over the years, we've seen this park grow into more than just a recreational facility - it’s become a focal point for youth culture in Hailsham. By investing in its upkeep, we're not just maintaining a physical space, we're investing in the well-being and development of the town's next generation. It's incredibly rewarding to know that these enhancements will allow even more young people to enjoy the space safely and confidently."

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee, added: "This project reflects the Council's long-term vision for improving local infrastructure and creating vibrant, inclusive spaces for young people. The skate park has always played a crucial role in supporting youth engagement in Hailsham, and these latest upgrades – finished just in time for the start of the school holiday - demonstrate our ongoing commitment to investing in facilities that make a real difference in the lives of our residents."

The skate park remains a key part of the Council’s broader commitment to enhancing local amenities and supporting youth-focused initiatives. Regular assessments and upgrades will continue to ensure the facility is maintained to a high standard.