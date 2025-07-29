Hailsham Town Council to support Youth Justice 'Seeds of Hope' project

Town councillors have agreed to support the East Sussex Youth Justice Service's 'Seeds of Hope' initiative by offering use of the Council-maintained site at Grovelands Barn, subject to review.

The Seeds of Hope project, run by the East Sussex Youth Justice Service, is a pilot outdoor learning and restorative justice initiative. It aims to provide structured, nature-based activities for children and young people aged 10 to 17 who are working with the Youth Justice Service.

Activities will include small-scale vegetable and flower growing, environmental learning, mentoring and community projects.

"This is a positive use of land that is currently unused and we are pleased to support a project that offers vulnerable young people a chance for meaningful engagement with their local environment," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. "This aligns with national objectives to reduce serious crime, strengthen communities and promote safer streets."

"Furthermore, it's a great opportunity for the individuals to give back to the community - with a sense of pride and achievement."

The Grovelands Barn site presents several key advantages including safer access, close proximity to Hailsham Country Park and the potential for collaboration with community groups such as Environment Hailsham - currently based at the site and responsible for the town's floral and horticultural displays. The Youth Justice Service has also committed to maintaining the surrounding soft landscaping and enhancing the site's biodiversity.

Tony Lee, Operations and Facilities Manager at Hailsham Town Council, added: "We see real value in transforming unused land into a space that can positively impact young lives. The Grovelands Barn site offers a safe and accessible location and the Town Council is keen to facilitate projects that benefit both individuals and the wider community."

"This initiative not only supports young people in making meaningful changes in their lives but also enhances the local environment and fosters a stronger sense of shared responsibility and civic pride. We’re proud to be enabling a project that will have such a far-reaching, positive effect on Hailsham."

The Town Council has agreed in principle to issue a three-year licence to occupy the site at a peppercorn rent, with the option of annual renewals thereafter and appropriate notice provisions. The final agreement remains subject to legal review.

The Seeds of Hope project underscores a strong partnership between the Town Council and the East Sussex Youth Justice Service in supporting at-risk youth and enhancing community well-being.