This is how you can have your say on order to tackle dog-related anti-social behaviour in Tilgate Park

The council intends to introduce the PSPO under Section 67 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, prohibiting dog-related anti-social behaviour in a public space. It will require all dogs to be on a lead at all times in the park and no dogs will be allowed in the children’s playground, Walled Garden or Tilgate Nature Centre. Assistance dogs will be exempt.

The order would make it an offence for anyone to engage in any activity prohibited by the PSPO when asked to stop. Both the police and council officers would have powers to enforce the order and issue fixed penalty notices with the option to prosecute in court if tickets are not paid.

Tilgate Park

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “Following a number of incidents of dog-related anti-social behaviour in Tilgate Park in recent months, we want to ensure that Tilgate Park is a safe place for residents and visitors to enjoy. I would urge residents and visitors to have their say and let us know what they think about the proposed PSPO.”

For more information on the proposed PSPO and to complete the survey before the closing date of Friday 25 March, visit crawley.gov.uk/consultation to let us know your thoughts.

You can also pop along to Tilgate Park to have your say:

Saturday 12 March 8am – 9.45am – By the main car park toilet block

Saturday 12 March 10am – 11am – Walled Garden

Thursday 17 March 1pm – 2.30pm – Walled Garden