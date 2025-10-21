'High level of demand' - Parish council calls for local authority to 'exhaust all options' to deliver affordable housing in West Sussex village

A parish council has called for the local authority to 'exhaust all options' to deliver affordable housing in East Preston.

This comes after Arun District Council approved controversial plans to build 47 dwellings – 30 per cent (14) of which provided as affordable homes – on land north-east of Kingston Lane.

However, the developer, Seaward Properties LTD, later requested permission to modify planning obligations. An application was submitted (K/11/25/DOV), requesting to modify the section 106 agreement, relating to affordable housing provision and a commuted sum being paid in lieu of delivery.

The developer withdrew the application after the district council dictated that the original process should be followed. This result was welcomed by Kingston Parish Council, which earlier revealed plans to challenge the initial application approval – and launched a crowdfunding campaign.

Local residents campaigned against plans for a housing development on land north-east of Kingston Lane, East Preston. Photo: SR Staff/National World / SR24031502

Then, after the modification request, the parish council called for the local authority to ensure that any decision – to ‘enable a new process’ for the developer to ‘remove the affordable housing’ element – should be referred to the planning committee to debate.

After this application was withdrawn, a new application was submitted (K/17/25/A00) – seeking agreement for a commuted sum, rather than providing on-site affordable housing.

Val Knight, clerk of Kingston Parish Council, wrote: “It is extremely disappointing to note that the applicant is seeking agreement for a commuted sum, rather than providing on-site affordable housing for which there is a significant need within the area, and on which there was considerable debate over the merits of provision of formal housing at the committee before members narrowly resolved to grant permission by six votes to five.

"We therefore request that Arun District Council is wholly satisfied that the applicant has fully met their requirements under the Section 106 in this regard. Of note, evidence of correspondence with Community Land Trust and Arun District Council is missing and should be provided.

This application was a resubmission following the refusal of application for 48 dwellings on land north-east of Kingston Lane, East Preston. Photo: SR Staff/National World / SR24031502

"It is also very disappointing that the evidence suggests that Arun District Council as social landlord were non-committal in response to the applicant’s first offer and did not even respond to the second offer.

“Quite apart from the applicant’s commitments under the S106, the parish council would like to understand why Arun District Council has not accepted an offer of affordable housing units, given the extremely high level of demand in this area.

"For this reason, we consider and request that this should be a matter for discussion at Planning Committee to allow full scrutiny and to make sure that the developer and Arun District Council have exhausted all options to deliver onsite affordable housing as part of this application.”

In response, the district council’s head of planning, Neil Crowther said this is an ‘undetermined application’.

He added: "Officers have carried out the relevant consultations and are yet to come to a view on the likely recommendation.

"When that stage is reached, a decision will be taken on the appropriate level of determination and that decision will be made in discussion with the chair of the committee and with reference to the published scheme of delegation.”

