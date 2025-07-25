West Sussex village housing proposal: Parish council expresses concern after developer seeks to modify planning obligation

A parish council has expressed concern, after a developer requested permission to modify planning obligations for new homes in East Preston.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry Adams LLP – acting on behalf of Seaward Properties LTD – submitted plans to build 47 dwellings – 30 per cent (14) of which would be provided as affordable homes – on land north-east of Kingston Lane, East Preston.

The controversial application – which received more than 450 letters of objection – was considered at a meeting of the Arun District Council planning committee in March 2024. The decision was made – by a narrow margin of six votes to five – to approve the proposal conditionally, subject to a section 106 agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some members of the public gallery are said to have reacted angrily to the decision and security had to be called.

Local residents campaigned against plans for a housing development on land north-east of Kingston Lane, East Preston. Photo: SR Staff/National World / SR24031502

In November, ​Kingston Parish Council revealed it wanted to take forward an application for Judicial Review to challenge the approval given by Arun District Council – and launched a crowdfunding campaign.

Since then, a new application has been submitted by the developer (K/11/25/DOV), requesting to modify the section 106 agreement, relating to affordable housing provision and a commuted sum being paid in lieu of delivery.

The application for modification or discharge of planning obligation read: “The section 106 agreement allows for payment of the affordable housing commuted sum only upon non-acceptance of the second offer to an affordable housing provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development has not received any expressions of interest from affordable housing providers and so the deed of variation seeks to amend the section 106 agreement to allow for payment of the affordable housing commuted sum upon either (1) non-acceptance of the second offer or (2) zero expressions of interest from affordable housing providers.”

This application was a resubmission following the refusal of application for 48 dwellings on land north-east of Kingston Lane, East Preston. Photo: SR Staff/National World / SR24031502

Kingston Parish Council is now calling upon Arun District Council to ensure that any decision on this planning application – to ‘enable a new process’ for the developer to ‘remove the affordable housing’ element – should be referred to the planning committee to debate.

The council said the decision should be made in public and ‘not left to officers’.

The parish council is also seeing further clarification about the obligation for a children's play area on the ‘edge of the development’. The parish council wants to ensure it is in a central, visible, and easily accessible location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to an Arun supplementary planning document, successful play spaces should be ‘positioned in a good location, away from hazards and with sufficient natural surveillance’.

A parish council spokesperson said: “Affordable housing provision was given weight when the Arun planning committee made this decision. The council deeply questions whether the decision would still have been approved had the affordable housing element not been been taken into account.

"The council believes that the developer should have to meet the terms of the original approval and this has not been done in relation to the affordable housing provision.

"An application to provide a commuted sum in lieu of affordable housing has already been refused by Arun as it does not meet the terms of the section 106 agreement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parish council said that, if the terms of original planning application ‘cannot be met’, the developer should ‘submit a new separate planning application’.

Arun District Council’s head of planning, Neil Crowther said: "This is an undetermined application that was submitted approximately six weeks ago.

"Officers have carried out the relevant consultations and are yet to come to a view on the likely recommendation. When that stage is reached, a decision will be taken on the appropriate level of determination and that decision will be reached in discussion with the chair of the committee and with reference to the published scheme of delegation.”

Explaining why it plans to build the new homes, the developer said that the district council is ‘unable to demonstrate an adequate supply of housing land’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is acknowledged by the council during pre-application discussion, its decisions on recent applications and appeal decisions,” the developer added.

A total of 450 objections to the development were made to Arun District Council. Access to the 47 homes will be from Kingston Lane on the first bend south of the junction with North Lane and representations were made about the hazards this will create. The countryside site sits within the Gap between Settlements (detailed in the Arun Local Plan).

In response to the parish council’s bid to get the homes plan quashed last year, a district council spokesperson said: “The resolution to grant planning permission was made by elected councillors on Arun District Council’s planning committee back in March, following a full and healthy debate.

“The issue of developing within a settlement gap, as identified in both the Local Plan and Kingston Neighbourhood Plan, was addressed in the officer report and was properly discussed, as was the loss of Grade 1 agricultural land, visual impacts, and the potential highways implications arising from the development, amongst other matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having weighed up all relevant planning matters and having acknowledged the concerns raised by Kingston Parish Council and other neighbouring parishes – together with the large number of local objections – the committee concluded that the adverse impacts would not significantly outweigh the benefits.

"These include the delivery of 47 new houses to help meet identified needs at a time when Arun is unable to demonstrate a five-year supply of housing, incorporating 14 new affordable homes (30 per cent) in accordance with council policy.

“A subsequent formal request to ‘call-in’ the application was rejected by the Secretary of State, who was content that it should be determined by Arun District Council.”