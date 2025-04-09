Housing priorities for next five years set out by Chichester District Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester District Council has adopted a Housing, Homelessness & Rough Sleeping Strategy for 2025-2030.

The strategy, which was approved by the full council on Tuesday (April 8), sets out the priorities for housing over the next five years, along with actions that will be taken to improve the provision of homes across the district.

It was the result of six-months’ work by a Task and Finish Group and replaces the previous strategy, which expired this month.

There are, on average, 115 homeless households in temporary accommodation across the district at any one time.

An action plan which sits alongside the strategy laid out the work needed to meet its five key priorities.

To prevent homelessness and end rough sleeping – the aims include preventing at least 90% of homelessness by establishing pre-eviction protocols with landlords; reducing the number of people placed in temporary accommodation, and working with landlords to improve access to the private rented sector.

Meet the housing needs of the district – the aims include working with the county council to deliver specialist supported housing; supporting community led housing initiatives; and bringing in a new housing software system.

Improving housing standards – the aims include addressing hazards such as excessive cold, damp and mould; and finding out why homes in the district are empty and working to bring them back into use.

Working with partners to deliver regeneration – the aims include regenerating under-used garage sites; increasing the number of affordable homes; and disposing of land for 100% affordable housing then ring-fencing the income to support Community Led Housing.

Work to deliver action on climate change – The aims include minimising carbon emissions from new and existing homes and requiring new homes to achieve an energy rating of at least B; and securing funds to help with retrofit improvements such as insulation and ventilation.

A six-week consultation, which was held earlier this year, attracted 573 responses – an increase of 41% on the last consultation. The vast majority of those who took part agreed or strongly agreed with the aims of the strategy.

At previous meetings, councillors were told the strategy ‘will not be a silver bullet to the homelessness crisis across the district’, but it was described as having ‘ambition and realism’.