Late Bognor Regis councillor made an honorary alderman

Former councillor Jim Brooks has posthumously been made an honorary alderman by Arun District Council.

The motion to confer the title of honorary alderman onto the former Marine ward councillor, was passed unanimously at a special meeting of the full council on Wednesday, July 18.

The death of Mr Brooks, who had served as an Independent councillor on Arun district and Bognor Regis town councils since 2007, was announced by by the council on January 28 this year,

According to a report prepared for the meeting, this was the first time at Arun the title was conferred posthumously.

Jim Brooks, former chairman of Arun District Council

Council leader Martin Lury (LDem, Bersted) said: “Jim Brooks had a plethora of attributes, namely being gentle, humble, ever considerate, optimistic, very encouraging – I had no talent as a radio DJ until I met Jim.

“Helpful, thoughtful, creative, artistic, musical both vocally or playing guitar or violin with great aplomb, but also one of the most dignified human beings I have ever met, and he exhibited constant dignity as he neared death.

“A truly remarkable individual who did so much for others, thus should be called altruistic, and he is a massive loss to Bognor Regis, the town he loved with such passion”.

Leader of the Independent Group David Huntley (Ind, Pagham) said: “I knew Jim pretty well because I played music with him. A perfect gentleman and always willing to help, he would help anybody regardless of party.

Certificate of Honorary Alderman for Jim Brooks, pictured left is council leader Martin Lury and right current ADC chair Freddie Tandy, provided by Arun council

“He was non-party political and very objective, particularly as chair of the council. I’m very pleased to have known him”.

Deputy council leader Roger Nash (Lab, Pevensey) said: “I first came across [Jim] when we were luggage boys at Butlin’s, we played music together for many, many years.

“Jim was always passionate about Bognor, working in the background to make the town better, he was very much a person that if given an idea he would run with it, bit like a dog with a bone but that actually got results at times.

“He came up with some fantastic initiatives like Radio Bognor which then morphed into other things and he really did care about the people living in the town and the town itself”.

Amanda Worne (LDem, Yapton) said: “I had a really close relationship with Jim when he was my vice-chair when I was chair of Arun District Council during covid, we wanted to do as much as could do during covid.

“He got someone to print these beautiful wrappers all in the rainbow colours for covid for covid and got this chocolate made, I don’t know where he got it from but we had boxes of the stuff to give to all the NHS staff at the hospitals locally.

“I have really good memories of Jim and I do miss him, I miss him terribly because he was just always so supportive of whatever you wanted to do and always there with a friendly smile”.

Mr Brooks also served as chair of ADC over 2021/22, and as Mayor of Bognor Regis from 2011 to 2012.