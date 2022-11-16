Littlehampton festive arts trail has launched – full details of how you can take part

A brand-new festive art trail celebrating the creativity of local schoolchildren and artists has been launched in Littlehampton.

Inspired by the carol ‘12 Days of Christmas’, the trail will see 12 pieces of art created using upcycled materials on display in shop windows and smaller versions of the decorations on the Town’s Christmas Tree.

Managed by Artswork and funded by Littlehampton Town Council and Arun District Council, the Love Local 12 Days of Christmas art trail aims to bring visitors into the town to discover the festive decorations and support local businesses.

There is also a competition that encourages children to find all the decorations in shop windows and enter a prize draw. Completed entries could win a top prize worth over £300, a Nintendo Switch, or one of the runner-up prizes donated by local businesses.

Entries can be submitted by using the form on the back of the Christmas What’s on Guide available at the Manor House and local shops or via a webform www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/christmastrail. Closing date is Sunday 18 December and the winner will be announced the following day.

The project has been managed by Beccy East from Artswork, who said: “Artswork are delighted that the creativity of over 300 children from local primary and secondary schools across the town who have worked with local artists will be at the heart of Littlehampton’s celebration this Christmas. We believe quality creative experiences give children greater confidence, skills and better chances to fulfil their potential – what better values to celebrate in Littlehampton this Christmas-time.”

Councillor Jacky Pendleton, Chair of the Housing and Wellbeing Committee at Arun District Council, said: “I think that now the clocks have gone back we’re all starting to feel a bit festive and this is a lovely event for youngsters to get involved in – not only will it be great fun, but one of them will win a Nintendo Switch! The event will also support our hard-working local traders who have also very kindly donated other prizes too. Don’t miss out on the fun!”

