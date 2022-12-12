Speaking about the annual awards, Town Mayor Councillor Jill Long, said: “This year was the first time members of the public were invited to nominate and it worked extremely well – so we’re doing it again but this time for the 2023 awards which are being held slightly earlier due to the national elections. There are so many individuals that give so much of their time without asking for anything back and these prestigious awards are just a small way for us to show our gratitude for all that they do. I’m sure you know one or two wonderful unsung heroes, so please get nominating. No need to nominate the same person twice as it’s not a voting system.”