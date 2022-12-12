The annual Merit Awards will be presented at the Annual Town Meeting being held on 9 March 2023.
Those who work tirelessly to improve the quality of life of our residents, continuously contribute to a particular issue which has wide reaching benefits for Littlehampton or help enhance the town’s reputation can be nominated.
Past award group winners include Littlehampton & District Foodbank, Littlehampton Community Fridge and Littlehampton District Lions Club. Individual winners include Di Brown for her services to voluntary groups and Tyndall Jones for voluntary work.
Speaking about the annual awards, Town Mayor Councillor Jill Long, said: “This year was the first time members of the public were invited to nominate and it worked extremely well – so we’re doing it again but this time for the 2023 awards which are being held slightly earlier due to the national elections. There are so many individuals that give so much of their time without asking for anything back and these prestigious awards are just a small way for us to show our gratitude for all that they do. I’m sure you know one or two wonderful unsung heroes, so please get nominating. No need to nominate the same person twice as it’s not a voting system.”
Before you make a nomination be sure to check the Town Council’s website for details of previous winners. Nominations can be made through the Council’s website www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/merit-awards or by filling in a form which can be posted to you, call us on 01903 730263 to request. Closing date is Sunday 29 January.