Littlehampton seafront regeneration: How you can have a say on what's planned
Proposals to transform Littlehampton seafront using a government grant have now been unveiled – and the town council wants to know what you think.
The designs show how the site could look once revitalised with highlights of the project including new social spaces for activities such as water play, climbing nets and volleyball, as well as new concessions units to increase the range of food on offer and an area for visiting market events.
Further enhancements are set to include new toilets and beach showers, improvements to the car park, including EV charging points, walkways and new, sustainable planting matched to its coastal setting.
Councillor Shaun Gunner, Leader of Arun District Council, said:
“This project is all about transforming the seafront in Littlehampton and helping to make our town a great place to live, to work and to visit. But we can’t do this alone. We need your input so we can ensure that the project is right for the community and for our town. With £7.2 million of investment going into Littlehampton, this is your chance to shape the future of our seafront – so please get involved.”
A public consultation is being held to get the views of residents on the scheme, funded by £7,234,201 from the Levelling Up Fund. The consultation will run from 9am tomorrow, to 10pm on Sunday, November 13.
Staffed exhibitions are planned for:
– Tuesday, November 1 – 10 to 1pm, at Littlehampton Wave
– Saturday, November 5 – 10 to 1pm, at The Windmill
– Thursday, November 10 – 4 to 7pm, at Littlehampton Wave
Consultants, Mace Consult Ltd, have been appointed to support the council in delivering the Littlehampton Seafront Scheme throughout the design and construction phases.
It is anticipated the Littlehampton Seafront Scheme will begin next year and be completed in 2024.