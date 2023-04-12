Littlehampton shops encouraged to enter King's Coronation shop window display competition

People should dress their windows in red, white, and blue to be in with the chance of winning a cash prize for their chosen charity.

A town council spokesperson said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to join in with the celebrations and raise money for charity (£100 for first place, £50 for second and £25 for third). The public will have the opportunity to choose the winning entry and two runners-up on the Town Council Facebook page once the top three have been shortlisted.”