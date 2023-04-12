Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
2 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
2 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
3 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
4 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Littlehampton shops encouraged to enter King's Coronation shop window display competition

​​Littlehampton Town Council is encouraging shops and businesses in to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort with a window display competition.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST

People should dress their windows in red, white, and blue to be in with the chance of winning a cash prize for their chosen charity.

A town council spokesperson said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to join in with the celebrations and raise money for charity (£100 for first place, £50 for second and £25 for third). The public will have the opportunity to choose the winning entry and two runners-up on the Town Council Facebook page once the top three have been shortlisted.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Drivers on A259 spot road sign to Bognor Regis with a glaring misprint - Can you...
Most Popular
King's coronation window display competitionKing's coronation window display competition
King's coronation window display competition

The competition closes on Wednesday, April 26. The online vote closes at 9am on Thursday, May 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To enter the competition and for more ideas on how to celebrate the Coronation weekend, please visit www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/coronation23

Related topics:PeopleCoronationLittlehamptonLittlehampton Town CouncilFacebook