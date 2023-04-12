Littlehampton shops encouraged to enter King's Coronation shop window display competition

People should dress their windows in red, white, and blue to be in with the chance of winning a cash prize for their chosen charity.
A town council spokesperson said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to join in with the celebrations and raise money for charity (£100 for first place, £50 for second and £25 for third). The public will have the opportunity to choose the winning entry and two runners-up on the Town Council Facebook page once the top three have been shortlisted.”
The competition closes on Wednesday, April 26. The online vote closes at 9am on Thursday, May 4.
To enter the competition and for more ideas on how to celebrate the Coronation weekend, please visit www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/coronation23