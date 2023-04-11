Edit Account-Sign Out
Drivers on A259 spot road sign to Bognor Regis with a glaring misprint - Can you spot the error?

A misspelling of Bognor Regis has left motorists amused in West Sussex.

By Sam Morton
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST

Drivers on the A259 at the new Rustington Bypass have spotted that the new road signage directs them to ‘Bogner Regis’.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “We are aware of the spelling mistake on the sign and it will be corrected in due course.”

People have seen the funny side after the apparent human error.

Drivers on the A259 at the new Rustington Bypass have spotted that the new road signage directs them to ‘Bogner Regis’. Photo: Eddie MitchellDrivers on the A259 at the new Rustington Bypass have spotted that the new road signage directs them to ‘Bogner Regis’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
“Close enough,” read one reply to a photo on Twitter.

Another witty social media user added: “They had won job !!!”

A third wrote: “Oh chuffed. A new village in Sussex. When is the grand opening?”

The new signage comes at the conclusion of a £25.8million project – which started in mid-2020 – to widen 2km of single-carriageway to accommodate an extra lane in both directions.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “We are aware of the spelling mistake on the sign and it will be corrected in due course.” Photo: Eddie MitchellA spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “We are aware of the spelling mistake on the sign and it will be corrected in due course.” Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The scheme intended to bring improvements between the new Fitzalan link road in Littlehampton and the Body Shop roundabout, and between the Station Road junction in Angmering and the A280 roundabout.

This isn’t the first time a misspelling has been spotted on a road sign in West Sussex

Littlehampton drivers were left confused in June 2021, when a new road sign directed them to ‘Rushington’. Intended to say Rustington, the county council said it was down to ‘human error’ and assured residents it would not cost them any money to rectify.

The new signage comes at the conclusion of a £25.8million project – which started in mid-2020 – to widen 2km of single-carriageway to accommodate an extra lane in both directions. Photo: Eddie MitchellThe new signage comes at the conclusion of a £25.8million project – which started in mid-2020 – to widen 2km of single-carriageway to accommodate an extra lane in both directions. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
