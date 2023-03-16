Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever
7 minutes ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
5 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
6 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
6 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse

Littlehampton Town Mayor leaves Conservative Party for Liberal Democrats ahead of elections

The Mayor of Littlehampton has left the Conservative Party.

By Sam Morton
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:49 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:58 GMT

Jill Long has defected and will be standing as a Liberal Democrat for both Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council, alongside Dr James Walsh in May.

She said: “This is not a sudden decision but one taken over several months. I have been increasingly unhappy with local Conservative decision making at Arun and West Sussex, and more broadly with Brexit. Liberal Democrats are much better at listening to local residents, and working for the good of the whole community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My aim as a councillor and as mayor has always been to truly serve the local community, and I now know that I can do that best as part of the Liberal Democrat team."

Most Popular
Jill Long has defected and will be standing as a Liberal Democrat for both Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council, alongside Dr James Walsh in May.  Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.
Jill Long has defected and will be standing as a Liberal Democrat for both Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council, alongside Dr James Walsh in May.  Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.
Jill Long has defected and will be standing as a Liberal Democrat for both Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council, alongside Dr James Walsh in May.  Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

The mayor said she ‘particularly values the commitment’ to; keep and upgrade The Windmill; keep the Civic Centre open to the public; demand that Southern Water end sea and river dumping of raw sewage; to stop overdevelopment in Arun; get better GP and NHS dentistry in our town, and get West Sussex County Council to ‘fix the pothole crisis’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Walsh, Liberal Democrat Leader at the district and town councils, said: “Jill has long had her heart in our local community and is an excellent councillor. I welcome her most warmly to the team, and look forward to working hard with her to get elected / re-elected in May.”

They will be standing in Brookfield Ward, which is part of Dr Walsh’s county council seat of Littlehampton East.

Have you read?: £1 million cash injection to give community projects in Arun District a boost

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pictures: More than 30 people evacuated due to ‘significant’ Sussex hotel fire

Littlehampton pub to host real ale festival – where beers will cost £2.35 each

Conservative PartyMayorLiberal DemocratsJames WalshArun District Council