Massive pothole in Sussex is filled with tyre in it after Facebook complaint

A Sussex resident has complained on social media about a bodged repair to a pothole.

The Facebook post was seen on Spotted Crawley showing a repaired pothole on Antlands Lane, Crawley, which still had the ‘space saver (tyre) shell still in it!’, an anonymous poster said.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “We are currently investigating this matter with our contractor and will take appropriate action to make the location safe until a full repair can be scheduled.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pothole on Antlands Lane. Courtesy of Spotted:Crawley