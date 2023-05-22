​Councillor Freddie Tandy, who represents the Courtwick with Toddington Ward, became first citizen on Thursday, succeeding Jill Long.

Speaking at the Annual Council meeting, Councillor Long said: “I would like to thank everyone for making my year as mayor a really good one. There were highs and lows with the Queen’s Jubilee, Her Majesty’s death and the Coronation of our new King.

"Having been Mayor before you would think that there would not be much new but I was stunned to have learnt so much in the last 12 months. Thank you.”

Speaking in a video released online addressing residents, the new mayor said: “It is an honour and privilege to have been elected as Littlehampton’s town mayor for the next 12 months. For someone born and bred in Littlehampton like me there really is no greater responsibility to take on the role of the town’s first citizen.

“I know that both our councillors newly elected to town council for the first time and those of us lucky enough to be re-elected back on are working together already to organise an active listening campaign in the town and in your neighbourhoods, so the council remains accountable to you the people. We can’t promise to solve everything, but we can do something.”

He added: “As part of my mayoral year, I’ll also be raising money for charities that are working to raise attention to and assist with men’s mental health.

Littlehampton mayor Freddie Tandy

“For me, mental health has really come to public attention in recent years, and from my own life and experiences I’ve seen first-hand how so many men suffer alone and in silence, desperate to not reveal the struggles that they are facing. And I have been so encouraged to see local groups and charities emerging that are trying to help with this, and I really hope that as mayor I can help to make a contribution to this fantastic work.

"If you are an existing charity or group in Littlehampton that is working in this area, or thinking about setting something up, I’d really love to hear from you – you can find how to contact me and arrange a visit on the town council’s website.”

The deputy mayor for the next 12 months and mayor elect is councillor Sean Lee, who represents the River Ward.

New deputy mayor Sean Lee will become mayor next year

