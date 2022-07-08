At the same time it applied to lay out an 18-hole 72 par golf course, a nine-hole golf course, practice greens and a driving range including a buggy compound; the formation of a new access onto the A259; construction of a

club house with associated golf club facilities; the construction of a maintenance building and external area of hardstanding; the laying of parking, new roads and paths; new landscape planting; surface water drainage basins and water storage reservoirs; and other earth works and infrastructure on land south of Grevatts Lane and the A259 at Climping.

An aerial view of the new Bognor Regis Golf Club site

Both applications have received hundreds of comments - many objections - from residents.

Now both have been readvertised to address comment from consultees.

The homes plan, reference FP/274/21/OUT, has alterations to cycle pathway, the site access, additional planting and extra disabled car parking spaces.

The current Bognor Regis Golf Club in Felpham ks180381-9

The new golf course application, reference M/16/22/PL, has a change to the site layout with a new site area of 39.56ha and minor adjustments to the site access.