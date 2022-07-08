Minor changes to plans for Bognor Regis Golf Club plans

Plans to replace Bognor Regis Golf Club with 480 homes and create a new golf club in Climping have been readvertised.

By Nikki Jeffery
Friday, 8th July 2022, 3:17 pm

Hallam Land Management applied for outline permission to build the homes and a new access onto Golf Links Road while retaining the clubhouse at the Downview Road, Felpham, club in February.

At the same time it applied to lay out an 18-hole 72 par golf course, a nine-hole golf course, practice greens and a driving range including a buggy compound; the formation of a new access onto the A259; construction of a

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

club house with associated golf club facilities; the construction of a maintenance building and external area of hardstanding; the laying of parking, new roads and paths; new landscape planting; surface water drainage basins and water storage reservoirs; and other earth works and infrastructure on land south of Grevatts Lane and the A259 at Climping.

An aerial view of the new Bognor Regis Golf Club site

Both applications have received hundreds of comments - many objections - from residents.

Now both have been readvertised to address comment from consultees.

Read More

Read More
A Bognor Regis guest house can be turned into a 16-bed HMO

The homes plan, reference FP/274/21/OUT, has alterations to cycle pathway, the site access, additional planting and extra disabled car parking spaces.

The current Bognor Regis Golf Club in Felpham ks180381-9

The new golf course application, reference M/16/22/PL, has a change to the site layout with a new site area of 39.56ha and minor adjustments to the site access.

To see the amendments, go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the reference.

Downview RoadFelphamA259Arun District Council