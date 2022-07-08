Hallam Land Management applied for outline permission to build the homes and a new access onto Golf Links Road while retaining the clubhouse at the Downview Road, Felpham, club in February.
At the same time it applied to lay out an 18-hole 72 par golf course, a nine-hole golf course, practice greens and a driving range including a buggy compound; the formation of a new access onto the A259; construction of a
club house with associated golf club facilities; the construction of a maintenance building and external area of hardstanding; the laying of parking, new roads and paths; new landscape planting; surface water drainage basins and water storage reservoirs; and other earth works and infrastructure on land south of Grevatts Lane and the A259 at Climping.
Both applications have received hundreds of comments - many objections - from residents.
Now both have been readvertised to address comment from consultees.
The homes plan, reference FP/274/21/OUT, has alterations to cycle pathway, the site access, additional planting and extra disabled car parking spaces.
The new golf course application, reference M/16/22/PL, has a change to the site layout with a new site area of 39.56ha and minor adjustments to the site access.
To see the amendments, go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the reference.