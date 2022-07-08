Change of use of Selwood Lodge guest house in Victoria Drive was sought including a first floor extension, demolition of a detached garage and external alterations.

In their decision report, Arun officers said the detached property currently accommodates 14 people.

They said the change of use was in accordance with relevant development plan policies.

Plans have been approved to turn Selwood Lodge Guest House in Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, into a house of multiple occupation. Photo: Google Streetview

"The development will make an effective use of land whilst reflecting the characteristics of the site and local area," they said.

Conditions include the completion of a legal financial agreement called an s106 within two months.

Bognor Regis Town Council objected to the plans due to the loss of visitor accommodation, lack of parking and intensification of use that adversely affects the character of the area which would affect public and neighbouring amenities.

The council said it would result in the generation of excessive parking demands which would harm nearby public amenity.

A further 10 letters of objection were received by the council concerned about parking problems, noise, unpleasant appearance, existing HMOs in poor condition, degrading of the area, flooding and drainage issues, loss of privacy, overdevelopment, larger intensity of development, lack of need, bin and refuse collection issues, devaluation of surrounding properties and lack of community benefits.