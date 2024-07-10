Minute’s silence observed following the death of former West Sussex county councillor

West Sussex County Council

A minute’s silence has been observed following the death of a former West Sussex county councillor.

Bill Acraman, who represented Worth Forest for the Conservatives, passed away on July 2, aged 86.

Mr Acraman served as a county councillor for 24 years, from 1997 to 2021, first as member for Mid Sussex North, which then became the Worth Forest ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heads were bowed during a meeting of the planning and rights of way committee on Tuesday (July 9), where many of the current councillors remembered their old colleague.

Mr Acraman was chairman of the old rights of way committee between 2001 and 2013, before it merged with the planning committee.

Current chairman Richard Burrett said of Mr Acraman: “He had what I think we can call an inimitable style of chairmanship which none of us could even attempt to mimic.