Minute’s silence observed following the death of former West Sussex county councillor
Bill Acraman, who represented Worth Forest for the Conservatives, passed away on July 2, aged 86.
Mr Acraman served as a county councillor for 24 years, from 1997 to 2021, first as member for Mid Sussex North, which then became the Worth Forest ward.
Heads were bowed during a meeting of the planning and rights of way committee on Tuesday (July 9), where many of the current councillors remembered their old colleague.
Mr Acraman was chairman of the old rights of way committee between 2001 and 2013, before it merged with the planning committee.
Current chairman Richard Burrett said of Mr Acraman: “He had what I think we can call an inimitable style of chairmanship which none of us could even attempt to mimic.
He was a great character and really did bring those meetings to life.”