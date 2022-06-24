Holy Cross Church in Chichester Road submitted an application to Arun District Council for external alterations including a new ramp and steps to the main entrance, a new external light and alteration of the existing paths.

In their decision report officers said: ""The design is small in scale and the materials have been chosen to reflect the existing structure - it is positive to note that flint will be used and the existing blue brick pavers re-used."

They said the proposal sought to enable 'user friendly access'.

A new accessible ramp is part of external works approved at Holy Cross Church in Bersted

"This will create a level landing to form a threshold with the existing openings," they said.

"Internally, a storage area will be converted to an accessible toilet.

"Currently, the stone step thresholds of the front entrance doors are uneven and difficult to manoeuvre, and the addition of a ramp will enable easier access.

"Two downlights will be installed to the front, although located to the underside of the eaves are predominately hidden from view.

"The alterations are largely restricted in view from the street scene due to the vegetation to the front although the materials and design is sympathetic to that of the church on site.

"Alterations to the existing paths will feature the re-use of existing pavers and should any new be required they will be matching in appearance."