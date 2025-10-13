New housing allocations policy starts for Hastings

An updated housing allocations policy takes effect from Monday 20 October, aimed at making the best use of available housing for Hastings’ residents.

The policy changes will be made in stages, and everyone affected will be contacted by housing officers to explain what the changes mean to them.

The changes were consulted on in autumn of 2023 before being agreed by the council’s Cabinet in January in 2024. Due to work required to update IT systems and work with neighbouring councils, the changes are now coming into effect.

The changes are:

to introduce a savings and earning cap when assessing who is eligible to join the housing register. Anyone with savings more than £16,000, unless it is the only income for the household will be ineligible. Applicants with monthly rent or mortgage payments that are less than 32% of the total household income will not be able to join the register.

the applicant must have lived in Hastings continuously for the last three years.

two children of the same gender will be able to share a bedroom until the age of 18. This will make better use of social housing stock for larger families.

updates to the banding criteria which will affect various applicants to help us prevent more homelessness and encourage downsizing to free up more family-sized homes.

changes to the number of times an applicant can refuse a property.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, leader of Hastings Borough Council and lead councillor for housing, said: “With the shortage of housing we have in Hastings, it is really important that we make the best use of the properties we have. The changes to our allocation policy will allow us to do this. Housing officers will be contacting everyone affected by the changes in the coming weeks, to advise them of the changes and any on-going support we can offer. One of the council’s top priorities is to make sure every resident has a decent home, and I hope that these changes will help us achieve this.”

You can read the updated policy on the Housing strategies and policies page of the council website.