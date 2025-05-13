Worthing Borough Council said work is ‘progressing well’ on the the properties in Marine Place.

"Our contractors, Woodhart, are converting our empty building there into five new one-bedroom and studio flats for us to use as council accommodation,” a council spokesperson said.

"All of the work needed on the roof has been completed. Kitchens and bathrooms are now being installed, ready to be connected to the utilities.

“We’re currently having to house well over 200 local households away from Worthing because of a severe shortage of affordable housing here.”

It is hoped that the first tenants will be able to move into the flats by the ‘end of this summer’.

The council added: “These new flats will allow us to house more Worthing people in Worthing.

“While some of those households are staying in flats or houses in other parts of West Sussex, some are having to be housed outside the county – many miles away from their jobs, their children’s schools and their families and friends.”

Meanwhile, works to convert the former RAF Air Cadets building in Worthing into new energy-efficient homes are also making good progress. Read more at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/politics/council/worthing-town-centre-development-photos-show-major-progress-as-new-homes-take-shape-5125915

