Next phase of improvements and upgrades at Hailsham Cemetery

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to announce that the next stage of enhancements at Hailsham Cemetery in Ersham Road are underway, following a series of major upgrades carried out in recent years.

Current and upcoming works include installing a Book of Remembrance inside the cemetery chapel, converting an existing building into a visitor waiting room and displaying the chapel's historic bell in a custom-made glass cabinet.

These improvements reflect the Council's continued commitment to maintaining Hailsham Cemetery as a respectful, accessible and well-kept space for the local community.

Recent Improvements: Safer Footpaths and Refurbished Facilities

Earlier this year, the Council completed a full resurfacing of all footpaths and walkways across the cemetery, improving safety and accessibility for visitors. Durable tarmac was laid to create smooth surfaces that remain safe in all weather conditions.

The public toilet facilities also underwent a comprehensive refurbishment, including internal upgrades and tile repairs. Replacement of soffits, gutters and downpipes is currently being completed. The upgraded toilets are now fully accessible, providing clean and suitable facilities for all visitors, including those with disabilities.

Both projects were funded through the Town Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), representing continued investment in improving local amenities.

Current and Upcoming Enhancements: Honouring Heritage and Supporting Visitors

The next phase of development at the cemetery includes:

+ Book of Remembrance: A dedicated tribute area will be created in a side room of the chapel, where a Book of Remembrance will be displayed in a bespoke glass cabinet. Visitors will be able to leave and read personal messages in memory of loved ones.

+ Historic Bell Display: The chapel's original bell, once mounted on the building's exterior, will be preserved and showcased in a purpose-built glass display, so future generations can appreciate this part of local history.

+ Visitor Waiting Room: A small unused building on site is being refurbished and converted into a comfortable waiting room for visitors.

+ Chapel Improvements: Electrical upgrades are currently underway and new heaters are being installed to improve comfort and efficiency.

In addition, grounds maintenance and grass cutting have recently been brought in-house, with Council staff now managing the work previously carried out by contractors. This change is expected to deliver long-term savings while ensuring consistently high standards of care.

A Continued Commitment to Quality

"We are thrilled to continue enhancing Hailsham Cemetery with these improvements," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. "The footpath resurfacing earlier this year, along with the refurbishment of the public toilet, has already made a big difference to the site. Now, we're focusing on adding more meaningful and practical upgrades. The Book of Remembrance, waiting room and bell display will not only preserve the cemetery's history but will also offer a more respectful and comfortable space for those visiting their loved ones."

Tony Lee, Operations and Facilities Manager, commented: "The cemetery is a place of quiet reflection and peace, and it is important that we continue to improve and maintain these spaces. These new upgrades, along with the ongoing care of the cemetery's grounds, will help us ensure that Hailsham Cemetery remains a tranquil and dignified place for future generations to visit and honour their loved ones."