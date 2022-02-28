No to plans for a public park in Pagham from Arun planners

Officers said the plans for land south of Summer Lane were substantially the same as a previous application dismissed at appeal, which was grounds to decline to determine it.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant said he lives outside the Arun district and has no financial or legal interest in the land south of Summer Lane he has submitted the plans for.

A not to scale diagram of the plans for a public park and allotments at Pagham

Applicant Paul Collins, who lives outside the district and has no financial or legal interest in the land, submitted a planning statement for the 7.5 hectares of agricultural land and said he had notified the land owners.

“I confirm that I make this application as I believe (based on objective, competent and diligent assessment) that the development I propose is appropriate for this site in planning terms and that if planning permission was granted on this land for the purpose specified and this was implemented the development would make a significant contribution to the achievement and delivery of sustainable development in Pagham over the next 20 years,” his statement said.

His map of the site showed one hectare of allotments (number 2) behind the village hall (number 1), then a public park (3) and behind that a potential wetland biodiversity enhancement and tree planting area (4).

Access was achievable via existing public bridleways, the public highway and private land, he said.

Pointing out the application relates to part of a large site where a similar plan was refused by Arun and then dismissed at appeal, he said this related to a smaller and materially different site.