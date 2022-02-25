Plans to change a Bognor Regis guest house into a 16-person house of multiple occupation

Plans have been submitted to change the use of a Bognor Regis guest house into a house of multiple occupation for 16 residents.

By Nikki Jeffery
Friday, 25th February 2022, 4:37 pm

The application includes a first floor extension, demolition of the existing detached garage and external alterations to Selwood Lodge, 93 Victoria Drive.

A design and access statement with the application by R&R Design Studio on behalf of Thomas Hill Jones said the two storey detached property is in a sustainable location in the built-up area and within walking distance of the town centre.

Plans have been submitted to turn Selwood Lodge Guest House in Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, into a house of multiple occupation. Photo: Google Streetview

The residents would have shared kitchen/dining facilities and a large communal garden.

It said the HMO would ‘provide much needed accommodation in a sustainable location particularly for young or single people and those on low incomes’.

To see the application, go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/29/22/PL.

