Plans to change a Bognor Regis guest house into a 16-person house of multiple occupation

The application includes a first floor extension, demolition of the existing detached garage and external alterations to Selwood Lodge, 93 Victoria Drive.

A design and access statement with the application by R&R Design Studio on behalf of Thomas Hill Jones said the two storey detached property is in a sustainable location in the built-up area and within walking distance of the town centre.

Plans have been submitted to turn Selwood Lodge Guest House in Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, into a house of multiple occupation. Photo: Google Streetview

The residents would have shared kitchen/dining facilities and a large communal garden.

It said the HMO would ‘provide much needed accommodation in a sustainable location particularly for young or single people and those on low incomes’.