Obituary: Sylvia Martin MBE – political and community servant

A stalwart of the Conservative Party and her East Sussex community, Sylvia Martin MBE was found dead in her Suffolk bungalow this week.

Sylvia had lived in Chelwood Gate, running a successful bed and breakfast business, until she moved to live in Suffolk closer to one of her three daughters in 2017.

Awarded the MBE for Political and Public Service in 2018, Sylvia Martin had been a long-standing Wealden District councillor, being elected Chairman of the council; Chairman of her local Conservative branch in Chelwood Gate, Danehill and Nutley; Chairman of the then Wealden Conservative Association and Chairman of Sussex Area Conservatives. She continued as Secretary of both the branch and the association until she left to live in Suffolk.

Sylvia was a founding member of the committee which started and continues to run the Chelwood Gate and Danehill Village Markets. She ran the tombola at the village markets for many years and taught a necessary sleight of hand to ensure every child won a prize! She was a lifelong committed Christian and a regular attendee at Danehill Parish Church.

Sylvia Martin MBE, as Chairman of Wealden Conservatives, with David Cameron and then county councillor Bob Tidy OBE

She was a keen bridge player and she continued to play regularly until her death. Moving house and increasing physical frailty did not stop her activities as she joined her local Conservative Branch and soon became secretary. When friends spoke to her on the telephone, and asked her how she was, she said her only problem was OA (old age) which she resented for the limits it placed on her activities.

Despite her move, her connection with this area continued with her many friends remaining in regular contact with her and her with them.She was much loved and will be greatly missed. Funeral details will be announced in due course.

Helen Galley, Chairman of East Grinstead & Uckfield Conservatives, said “From a personal perspective it was Sylvia who is to blame for my and my husband’s (Cllr Roy Galley) continued involvement in local politics.

“The first time we met her was when she called round to our house one weekend morning unannounced when I was cooking breakfast. She signed us up there and then as members of the local Conservatives and it was not long before she had Roy standing as a candidate for the district council to which he was elected a councillor alongside Sylvia in what was then the two-man ward of covering Danehill, Chelwood Gate, Fletching, Maresfield and Nutley. he persuaded me to become chairman of the Branch and later Association Chairman.

“Rest in peace Sylvia, rise in glory and I know your organization skills will be put to good use in a better place!”