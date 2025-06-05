A plan has been unveiled to reduce the number of empty shops in Littlehampton.

Arun District Council has announced the launch of the Littlehampton Retail Start-Up Grant Scheme – a new initiative aimed at ‘revitalising the town centre’ by supporting independent retailers to ‘open in vacant units’.

"The scheme offers grants of up to £3,000 to help new retail businesses establish themselves in Littlehampton’s High Street, Beach Road, and Surrey Street,” a council spokesperson said.

“The goal is to reduce the number of empty shops, encourage diverse and sustainable retail offerings, and support local entrepreneurs in bringing fresh energy to the town.”

The council said grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis – ‘subject to budget availability’ – and will exclude franchises, national chains, and ‘certain business types’, such as vape shops, salons, and eateries.

This comes after concerns were raised about the future of the town centre.

A reader letter – sent to this newspaper last month – claimed that the West Sussex seaside town is a ‘shell of its former self’, and is ‘lacking a shopping centre of any use to its residents’.

The author of the letter wrote: “There are barbers, hairdressers, cafés, slot machine arcades and charity shops. Where are the high street shops to actually shop in?

“Other than one supermarket, what else makes Littlehampton a town?

"Arun [District] Council / [Littlehampton] Town Council need to rejuvenate this town and make it a place that people want to visit. We have a beautiful seafront and harbour but sadly lacking for visitors to do anything else when they come to town.”

Both councils issued a joint statement in response to the claims made.

“Like many high streets nationwide, Littlehampton has seen a shift in how people shop, work, and spend their leisure time, but rather than resist change, the town has leaned into it,” the statement read.

“At the heart of this transformation is a remarkable statistic: 85 per cent of Littlehampton’s shops are independently owned. This makes the town centre a haven for unique finds, personal service, and local character – qualities that are increasingly valued in a world of online retail and chain-store uniformity."

Councillor Roger Nash, chairman of the economy committee, said: “This scheme is a fantastic opportunity for aspiring business owners to take their first steps into retail.

"By supporting independent and community-focused ventures, we’re investing in the future of Littlehampton’s high street and looking to create a more vibrant town centre for residents and visitors alike.”

The council listed the ‘key features of the scheme’ as:

– Grants of up to £3,000 available per business;

– Open to first-time retailers and businesses moving from home or online into their first commercial premises;

– Funding can be used for shop fit-out, equipment, signage, marketing, and legal fees;

– Excludes franchises, national chains, and certain business types such as vape shops, salons, and eateries;

– Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to budget availability. Funding will be paid in two stages: 50 per cent upon signing a lease or licence, and the remaining 50 per cent once the business is open and trading.

Applicants have been asked to submit a completed form, a business plan, and evidence of a lease or licence offer. Full guidance and application materials are available by contacting the council’s economic development team. Email [email protected] or phone: 01903 737845.