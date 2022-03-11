Plans to replace a grain store near Bognor Regis with with homes resubmitted

An application had been made for eight homes, gardens, parking, landscape and ecology areas at Lidsey Lodge Farm, Sack Road, but was refused on March 1 and then resubmitted the following day.

Officers said the area was predicted to be Flood Zone 3 by the year 2111 and a sequential site assessment is required to demonstrate that there are no other suitable sites in areas of lower flood risk elsewhere in the district.

There were no documents to enable the assessment on the impact on ‘significant trees’ on the site.

An artist's impression of the eight dwellings at Sack Lane, Lidsey

“The proposal fails to provide sufficient car parking provision for this semi-rural location and this will result in overspill onto Sack Lane with impacts on highway safety/convenience and conflicts with existing local residents,” the decision report said.

The grain store is on 0.93 hectares of land on the north side of Sack Lane and east of the A29.

A design and access statement submitted with the application said the site had been used for a central farm grain store for grain grown at Lidsey and other nearby farms owned by the applicant.

A change in working practices meant the applicant wanted to store the grain in one location.

“If it was stored at Sack Lane it would significantly increase traffic and activity noise,” the statement said, so an alternative was to be used, leaving Sack Lane vacant.

The site could be used for industrial or large storage use but this was ‘inappropriate for this location’ due to the proximity of existing dwellings and the ‘modest width’ and ‘domestic nature’ of Sack Lane.

However, the farm enterprise still wanted to generate an income from the land.

“Currently the applicant’s family owns a number of dwellings along Sack Lane which are rented out to local families,” it continued.

The plan was to build eight ‘modest sized’ dwellings – four two bed houses, two three bed houses and two four bed houses – a paddock and move the access away from one existing property.

To comment or view the plans, go to the Arun District Council planning portal and search reference AL/18/22/PL.