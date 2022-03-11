Aldingbourne

AL/18/22/PL: Lidsey Lodge Farm, Sack Lane, Lidsey. Demolition of large agricultural buildings, removal of concrete yards and access, erection of 4 No 2 bed houses, 2 No 3 bed houses, 2 No 4 bed houses, gardens, access, parking, soft landscape and ecology areas (resubmission following AL/75/21/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AL/19/22/PL: Hales Barn Farm, Arundel Road, Norton. Removal of condition approved under ref AL/84/20/PD relating to Condition No 3 - Construction Management Plan.

BR/37/22/PL: Cordell House Rest Home, 120 Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis. Change of use from residential care home (Use C2) to a 10 bed House in Multiple Occupation (Sui Generis). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is Zero Rated as other development. Photo: Google Maps.

Aldwick

AW/53/22/T: 11 Waters Edge. 1 No. Monterey Cypress tree - Crown lift eastern aspect to approx. 6m above ground level.

AW/55/22/T: 48 Fish Lane. Fell 25 No. Leyland Cypress trees.

Angmering

A/28/22/HH: 27 Beech View. Single storey mono pitch roofed extension. Single Storey front extension and conversion of garage to habitable use.

Arundel

AB/9/22/DOC: 83 Tarrant Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref AB/82/20/L relating to Condition No 5 - materials and finishes to be used for the proposed windows (including glazing details).

AB/19/22/HH: 39 Priory Road. Proposed side extension, loft conversion, changes to external finishes, together with internal alterations and all associated drainage works.

Bersted

BE/16/22/PL: Arun Retail Park, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. External alterations to the existing building associated with the change of use from Class E Restaurant to Sui Generis (consisting of a coffee shop / restaurant selling food and drink for consumption on and off the premises), alterations to car park (including the creation of a drive-through lane, reconfiguration of cycle parking, new pedestrian crossings, and the increase in number of car parking spaces), relocation of footpath, removal of 4 x TPO trees (to be replaced), landscaping and associated works. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BE/17/22/PL: Bognor Garage, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Redeveloped to provide a modern vehicle service facility for all types of vehicles up to class 7, which includes all motor cars and commercial vehicle up to 3,500KG,i.e., small vans. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/35/22/HH: 20 Pevensey Road. Single storey side/rear extension for use as a annexe.

BR/37/22/PL: Cordell House Rest Home, 120 Victoria Drive. Change of use from residential care home (Use C2) to a 10 bed House in Multiple Occupation (Sui Generis). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is Zero Rated as other development.

BR/42/22/PL: Prince Of Wales Public House, 1 Highfield Road. Change of use from public house (A4 Drinking establishment) to an 18-bed student accommodation. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Climping

CM/9/22/HH: 18 May Close. Single storey rear extension and porch to front including demolition of conservatory.

East Preston

EP/20/22/HH: 67 Worthing Road. Continuation of pitched roof above existing flat roof extension.

EP/23/22/HH: 5 Chiltern Close. Conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include a rear dormer and front rooflight, single storey rear extension, and timber framed lean to porch to front.

Felpham

FP/26/22/HH: 43 Limmer Lane. First floor rear extension.

FP/31/22/PL: 107 Felpham Way. Construction of a pair of semi-detached dwellings with electric mobility scooter/cycle & refuse storage facilities. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

FP/33/22/HH: 30 Red Barn Crescent. Retention of garden studio in rear garden.

FP/35/22/HH: 8 Southview Road. Removal of existing detached garage and erection of single storey side extension.

Ferring

FG/43/22/PL: Ferring Country Centre, Rife Way. Construction of new single storey timber framed building to provide a Fitness Studio for adults with learning disabilities and day centre visitors. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

FG/29/22/HH: 14 Ocean Drive. Part two storey part single storey rear extension.

FG/27/22/HH: 3 Ferring Close. Replacement of existing log cabin and installation of detached timber frame double garage.

FG/35/22/HH: 9 Clover Lane. Single storey front and rear extension and roof/attic extension.

FG/37/22/PL: 61 Sea Lane Gardens. 1 No dwelling. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

FG/40/22/HH: 2 Ocean Drive. Single storey front extension.

FG/44/22/CLE: The Ladydell Site, Hangleton Lane. Lawful development certificate the existing use as a single residential unit (resubmission following FG/140/21/CLE).

Kingston

K/11/22/PL: Salamanda, 37 Coastal Road. Demolition and erection of 1 No detached dwelling. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Littlehampton

LU/55/22/L: The Flintstone Centre, East Street. Listed building consent for the installation of 3000mm high welded mesh fencing and associated single leaf gate along a section of the northern boundary line and along the rear elevation, Ornamental fencing and associated gates to be installed, located adjacent to the existing southern side entrance to the building, as well as the installation of 3000mm high welded mesh fence encapsulating the existing boiler room to the rear of the building, demolition of existing side secondary entrance including existing ramped access and associated fittings. Repairs to the section of wall affected by the removal of the entrance.

LU/49/22/HH: 27 Clun Road, Wick. Single storey rear extension.

LU/50/22/HH: 92 Westlands, Rustington. Single storey side extension.

LU/61/22/PL: Linden Park Recreation Ground. New Fibre Broadband Exchange (Use Class B8 Storage and Distribution). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Pagham

P/24/22/HH: 6 Boleyn Drive. Single storey rear extension to existing garage.

Rustington

R/26/22/HH: 14 Glenville Road. Two storey side extension comprising and single storey rear extension.

R/34/22/PL: 7 Sterling Parade, The Street. Retention of floor plans, number of flats and proposed windows following prior approval application for change of use (R/310/16/PD). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other develoment.

R/37/22/HH: 71 Old Manor Road. Single storey rear extension and side extension to existing garage.

R/41/22/T: Verge on at junction of The Street and Broadmark Lane. 1 No. Prunus tree (0QA8) - Crown lift to 3m. 1 No. Ash tree (0QAA) - Lateral prune over extended lowest N aspect limb at 2m by approx. 3m to an appropriate pruning point. Final limb length approx. 2.5-3m.

Walberton

WA/10/22/PL: Land adjacent to 1 Orchard Way, Fontwell. Variation of condition imposed under WA/18/19/PL relating to condition 2-velux rooflights to Unit 2 and confirmation of location of approved solar panel to east roof face of units 1 and 2.

WA/26/22/HH: Kelsey, Eastergate Lane. Installation of a front entrance porch and covered way, single storey rear extension, two storey pitch roof side extension, conversion of roofspace to habitable use with gable end roof, detached carport and a detached summer house to rear.

Yapton

Y/23/22/HH: 1 Tillington Cottages, Main Road. Single storey side extension. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Church Road Conservation Area.

---

• For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

<<< ALSO IN THE NEWS: Greg James at Goodwood: BBC Radio 1 DJ to headline Three Friday Nights with Annie Mac and Carl Cox >>>