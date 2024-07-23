Plans to allow community group to run former Haywards Heath theatre deemed unviable

The Clair Hall site, in Haywards Heath. Image: GoogleMaps

Plans to allow a community group to run a former Haywards Heath theatre have been deemed unviable by a Mid Sussex District Council scrutiny committee.

Clair Hall closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, with the council announcing its permanent closure that September.

The decision was met with a backlash from members of the public.

Campaigners took the matter to the High Court, asking for a judicial review to overturn the closure and, in January 2021, the council agreed a Consent Order by which it undertook to reconsider its decision.

A 12-week consultation followed and, last summer, the council was presented with a report which set out how a mixed-use redevelopment of the site would be viable.

While approving those recommendations in principle, members of the cabinet asked the community to come up with alternative proposals.

Six proposals were received, from Aldi, the Girl Guides, Haywards Heath Scouts, the Save Clair Hall group, U3A, and Mike Stewart (individual).

They were examined by an independent panel – but only the Save Clair Hall proposal met the criteria foreligibility.

A report to the scrutiny committee for place & environment, said there may be scope to develop that proposal – but it would take money.

It added: “In general, whilst the Save Clair Hall group had provided a community led proposal and had prepared and submitted a body of supporting materials evidencing their commitment and attention to the criteria set by the council, the technical panel did not think that there was a realistic means by which their proposal in its current form could be realised.”

Committee members agreed with officers that the mixed-use redevelopment was the way to go.