Plans to build 140 homes in Sussex Village have been refused by Chichester District Council

Plans to build 140 homes in Nutbourne have been refused by Chichester District Council. Image: Rego Property Developments Ltd

The application from Rego Property Developments Ltd for Hamcroft, off Main Road, was turned down by planning officers.

Among the reasons given for the refusal were that the site was outside the settlement boundary, was not designed well enough and would bring about over-development, and would harm the rural character of the area.

The council received 15 objections to the plans from members of the public, as well as objections from Southbourne Parish Council and Chidham & Hambrook Parish Council.