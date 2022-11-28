A new entrance lobby with mobility ramps could be built at Eastergate Village Hall.

Barnham and Eastergate Community Trust has applied to improve accessibility to the hall in Barnham Road.

Pickup Town Planning, on behalf of the trust said: "The proposed development would represent a significant improvement to the accessibility of the hall for users of wheelchairs and mobility scooters and for visitors with children's buggies."

The company said the 1908, two storey, mock Tudor building has entry across a stepped threshold with a change of levels of some 25cm.

How the new entrance lobby of Eastergate Village Hall could look

Currently access with a temporary ramp is at the southern secondary door entrance - the only entrance to the hall that is suitable.

The lobby would project forward of the facade by 1.5m with a width of 3.3m.

The proposed entrance lobby would be accessed by two mobility ramps with a set of steps enclosed within a low brick wall and glazed handrail.

"As an important community facility is is a strong desire of the applicants that Eastergate Village Hall should be accessible to all," the statement said.

"The applicants thought very carefully as to how access arrangements could be improved at the front of the building in a manner that would not adversely affect the appearance of the hall which is now over 100 years old.

"It is considered that the lightweight contemporary design of the lobby and accessibility structure is of a high-quality design which complements the appearance of the existing village hall."