Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton have been reminded to be vigilant, amid reports of parking payment scams.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arun District Council has issued a warning on its website.

“Please be aware of scams involving fraudulent parking payment websites, QR codes and stickers,” a statement read.

"It has been reported that fake payment websites have been appearing on search engines and scammers have been placing stickers, including QR codes, with fake details on or near pay and display machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only RingGo and MiPermit apps are used in Arun District Council car parks, including St Martins (pictured). Photo: SR Staff / SR2504101 / Sussex World

“Please stay alert and check information before making payments.”

The council said ‘there have been very few reported incidents’.

But it added: “We urge anyone paying for parking online to be alert and double check that the information they have is genuine.

“Only use apps downloaded from an app store, or phone numbers on district council signage by pay and display machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team review all parking signage when they make their rounds, but any issues or concerns regarding signage should be reported to us via the switchboard - 01903 737500.”

Only RingGo and MiPermit apps are used in Arun District Council car parks.