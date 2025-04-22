'Please be aware' - Bognor and Littlehampton residents reminded about parking payment scams
Arun District Council has issued a warning on its website.
“Please be aware of scams involving fraudulent parking payment websites, QR codes and stickers,” a statement read.
"It has been reported that fake payment websites have been appearing on search engines and scammers have been placing stickers, including QR codes, with fake details on or near pay and display machines.
“Please stay alert and check information before making payments.”
The council said ‘there have been very few reported incidents’.
But it added: “We urge anyone paying for parking online to be alert and double check that the information they have is genuine.
“Only use apps downloaded from an app store, or phone numbers on district council signage by pay and display machines.
“Our team review all parking signage when they make their rounds, but any issues or concerns regarding signage should be reported to us via the switchboard - 01903 737500.”
Only RingGo and MiPermit apps are used in Arun District Council car parks.
