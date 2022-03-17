“Politics are in play here”: Hastings United frustration at council for stadium delay

The club said this is despite assurances from the local authority that their application would be heard.

Both outlines were submitted in October 2020, nearly 18 months ago.

The reason the hearing could not go ahead was due to the planning officer requiring more ecology reports, but according to Hastings United these were provided to the council many months ago.

Hastings United co-owner and director Daren Burney said: “In 35 years of property investment and developing I have never experienced any outline application taking such time, or the number of reports and information being sought in such a disorganised manner.

“Politics are in play here and no wonder the town lags behind most other seaside towns when the council does not seem to have the ability or will to deliver major schemes bringing significant economic growth and improvement to the town.”

The club reports that the cost of both planning applications has run into tens of thousands of pounds funded by the owners.

It said scheme costs have risen substantially making it much harder to deliver, and that it will now investigate other areas for another stadium relocation.

Billy Wood, CEO, added: “Over the last three years the club has significantly grown the football and community engagement offering in this town.

“We have over 300 plus boys and girls playing football in our youth teams and find it a constant a struggle finding facilities due to the sad decade upon decade decline of sporting facilities in this town.

“This project gives this town the opportunity to put so many wrongs right, but we constantly seem to be offered a spanner in the works right at the death of every date we get given. We are moving with purpose, committing to on the pitch success with both our men’s and women’s team striving for honours, plus our under 23s crowned Sussex Cup Winners this year.

“The crowds we are getting on average over 1,000, including lots of families per game this season, the engagement locally and the swell of support need to be recognised by the council and the planners.

“With this latest information, we will be calling a meeting with our supporters to discuss the clubs next steps as we cannot and will not allow the lack of drive by our council to stop the hard work and desire, we have to deliver success to this town via the vehicle of Hastings United Football Club.”

Hastings Borough Council has been approached for comment.

