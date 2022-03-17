St Leonard’s school partially closed due to staff illness

A spokesperson for the school confirmed that the staff shortage, caused by covid and other illnesses, meant that the school would not be able to run at full capacity.

Silverdale Primary Academy is part of the University of Brighton Academies Trust, and has more than 600 pupils aged between four and 11.

The school said it thanked parents for their patience andit would fully open as soon as possible.

Silverdale Primary Academy. Picture from Google. SUS-220317-115405001

The news comes as covid cases across the country continue to rise, with Hastings designated as one of the worst ‘hotspots’ for the virus.

Research from the government said that Hastings has 907.6 covid cases per 100,000 people, the second highest in the country.